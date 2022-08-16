**This article contains discussions of sexual assault which some readers may find upsetting.**

Sam (Kim Medcalf) wanted to get back in brother Phil's (Steve McFadden) good books, so when she discovered that her nephew had been sexually assaulted, she enlisted Zack Hudson's help to find Lewis. When he led her to him, she instructed Zack to help her tie up and gag Lewis before dumping him in the boot of the car.

Later, Sam presented Lewis to Phil, who had apparently never met the man before, as Sam had to introduce him as Ben's attacker! Phil was reluctant to get involved as he realised that Sam had taken his gun, and as they pulled up at an abandoned warehouse, he told his sister this wasn't what a fragile Ben needed.

But when Lewis escaped with the weapon, the pair were forced to chase after him. Lewis screamed at Phil and Sam to comply as he aimed the gun at them. But, proving he still had the energy to live up to his hardman status, Phil overpowered Lewis and took the gun back. With the younger man at his mercy, Phil turned the tables on him and pointed the weapon his way.

Meanwhile back in Albert Square, Ben asked to meet his ex Callum Highway (Tony Clay) for coffee. But their chat was a disaster before it even began when Ben witnessed Callum looking friendly with Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison).

Lewis could be about to meet a deadly fate. BBC

As Callum questioned whether Ben was still taking drugs, Ben's demeanour changed and he faked a blasé attitude. Callum walked away still unaware of what his husband was going through, with his parting shot being that they shouldn't bother meeting again.

As Ben ignored frantic calls from Zack, he was approached by Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), who informed him that he couldn't see their daughter Lexi until he sought proper help. Later, Zack found Ben in the café and told him that Sam had captured Lewis and things were about to go too far.

At the warehouse, Lewis remained defiant and Phil began to throw some punches. But as Phil and Sam continued to threaten Lewis with the gun, Ben arrived – if anyone was going to pull the trigger on Lewis, it would be him.

Will Ben aim fire at his attacker? And might he end up killing Lewis?

EastEnders has worked closely with Survivors Manchester on Ben's storyline. You can find help and support at www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk and www.survivorsuk.org.

