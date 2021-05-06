It’s Ben and Callum’s wedding day in EastEnders, but will Phil ruin everything?

If you expected the wedding of Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway (Max Bowden and Tony Clay) to be a happy affair, full of joy and romance, then you clearly do not know Ben and Callum – and you also probably don’t watch EastEnders.

Keeping the tradition of dramatic soap weddings alive, the couple are heading down the aisle this week, but the secret of Callum being forced to conspire against Phil (Steve McFadden) to bring him down is out. And now a furious Phil is about to learn everything.

Callum had been telling the Mitchells that the target of the investigation was somebody else, knowing there would be hell to pay if Phil found out what was really going on. He only told Ben the truth out of guilt.

But while Callum is ploughing ahead with wedding plans, there is every chance that he will be left alone at the makeshift altar as Ben, rattled by the news, is now doubting their relationship and has offered no reassurance that he will turn up for the nuptials.

And Callum has every reason to be concerned as Ben shows no signs of getting ready for his big moment. Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) decides that he needs a chat with Phil to sort himself out and not blow his chance at happiness.

Ben, however, disappears. Several people desperately try to track him down before the wedding has to be abandoned, including Stuart (Ricky Champ). It is Phil who eventually finds him at The Arches, but Ben remains tight-lipped on why he and Callum are on the rocks.

Unfortunately for Callum, Stuart soon gets involved and accidentally spills the beans to Phil (how could he?!). Armed with the knowledge of what his potential son in law has done, a furious Phil storms off in a rage. But what will he do next?

It would appear that Stuart has just made things far worse for Callum…

