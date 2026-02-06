❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders star reveals glee at Suki Panesar-Unwin’s dark side being explored again in new stories
There's a long road ahead for Suki and Eve's journey together.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Friday, 6 February 2026 at 10:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad