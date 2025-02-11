We watched it all the time as a family. Every Sunday we’d clean our bedrooms and get our school uniforms ready for the week while my parents cooked the roast. Then we’d get ginger ale and settle down to watch the EastEnders omnibus all together. It was the best thing.

Did any of the female characters stand out to you?

I was fascinated by Pat Butcher – how she commanded the space, the romances with Frank and Roy, her complicated relationship with stepdaughter Janine, her style with the 1980s earrings. There was also a vulnerable side that was beautiful to watch. I used to pretend I was Pat and do the accent!

Did you base Suki on anyone?

Parts of her are based on my younger sister. You don’t cross her, she is ruthless and I really respect that because nobody takes her for a ride. The maternal side, which has come out slowly, and more so since Suki found love with Eve, came from my mum. An amazing woman who ruled the roost.

Why are strong women such an integral element of soaps?

There’s nothing like a soap woman. Soaps allow nuance in female characters instead of depicting them as either weak and manipulated, or absolute villains. We see the reasons behind the decisions women make. There’s a vulnerability that shows female strength with a cutting edge quite beautifully.

How has your character evolved?

My main input at the start was that Suki retains her culture without being a stereotypical Asian. It had to be truthful enough for people to recognise themselves, even when they don’t come from that community. We wanted Suki and the Panesars to be real people who were part of the fabric of Walford life, not parodies or signposted. I think we’ve achieved that, and then some.

What do you most admire about her?

Strong is a boring word, but it’s really important when it comes to a woman like Suki. She has survived many things. I love that tough grit that keeps her coming back bolder and stronger. These days, instead of knee-capping someone that crosses her, she’ll go for the hard talk – she’s a brilliant negotiator. Suki is formidable and loving at the same time.

What is Suki’s legacy in the pantheon of Walford women?

I think more about the legacy of the Panesars. It’s brilliant to have such a strong mixed-heritage family, who are all fascinating individually. I like the way Suki holds her handbag, it’s like an eyebrow raise when she delivers a line.

That’s evolved, the handbag has become a character in itself!

