With Coulson set to leave EastEnders in the coming weeks, Natalie Cassidy had this to say of her experience filming once again with her long-standing co-star: “Filming Back to Ours was a wonderful way to look back on mine and Lindsey’s relationship as well as the Jackson family as a whole. It was a lovely way to say goodbye. It was a really special day.”

Both episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC red button.

The first series of EastEnders: Back to Ours, which featured actors including Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace, attracted 2.8 million requests.

