EastEnders: Back to Ours will return for two new episodes
Jake Wood, Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald are among those taking part
The EastEnders spin-off series in which cast members look back on their most memorable moments will return later this month.
The second run of the Gogglebox-style show will see Jake Wood (Max), Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren) and Lorna Fitzgerald (Abi) recalling some Branning family highlights on Monday 28 September, while Lindsey Coulson (Carol) and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia) will feature on Friday 2 October.
With Coulson set to leave EastEnders in the coming weeks, Natalie Cassidy had this to say of her experience filming once again with her long-standing co-star: “Filming Back to Ours was a wonderful way to look back on mine and Lindsey’s relationship as well as the Jackson family as a whole. It was a lovely way to say goodbye. It was a really special day.”
Both episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC red button.
The first series of EastEnders: Back to Ours, which featured actors including Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace, attracted 2.8 million requests.
