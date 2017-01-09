But it's her actions on Tuesday 17 January that bring things to a head when - during preparations for a Scottish-themed night - Babe tries to sabotage business at the cafe.

However, Tina quickly clocks on that all is not well, all of which leads to she and Kathy confronting Babe, who admits to what she's done.

Struggling to keep his composure, Mick tells Babe that if she messes up one more time, she's out. So will this be the catalyst for Babe's exit from Walford?

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.