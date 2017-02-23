And that's on top of all the other gripes we've had from the residents about recycling boxes and overflowing trash.

With Jay having now been seen upside down in a wheelie, you'd have thought EastEnders had now reached Peak Bin. But we think there's still some mileage to be had in Walford's waste disposal antics. Here are 5 rubbish storylines they could use:

1. Fatboy's body is found in a bin

Perhaps there's a corner of Walford that hasn't had a collection since December 2015. However, this summer sees the council finally get round to emptying the long-forgotten bin only for Fatboy's remains to spill out, sparking a major murder investigation.

2. Oscar the Grouch starts running the Queen Vic

With Danny Dyer currently on a break, Sesame Street's Oscar becomes the relief landlord at the Vic, only for his misanthropic attitude to depress the pub regulars. Expect environmental health to also be making a return visit.

3. Trevor the binman arrives from Corrie

Having fallen out with Janice Battersby, one-time Weatherfield resident Trevor Dean turns up in Walford to start a new refuse route, catching the eye of Carmel Kazemi in the process. But battle lines are drawn when the council plans to instal a new bin depot where the Bridge Street market currently stands...

4. Special Urban Fox Episode

Following critical plaudits for Ashley's dementia episode on Emmerdale, we now get an episode of EastEnders shot entirely from the point of the urban foxes and rats. Expect a gritty version of The Animals of Farthing Wood.

5. The Carters become refuse collectors

After losing the Vic, Mick et al end up getting new jobs collecting Walford's waste. On their first day, they meet with their foreman at the depot, only for the chair to spin round to reveal a gloating Aunt Babe. Stroking an urban fox lying in her lap.

6. The Winter of Discontent

EastEnders's big Christmas storyline will be a strike by public sector employees that results in the bin bags piling up to unprecedented levels. As temperatures plummet, Dot slips on some treacherous ice, hits the rubbish pile and ends up buried under a trash mountain. Can she be found before the 25th?

7. Bin lorry crash!

On the one-year anniversary of the bus smash, a bin lorry driven by Mick (see idea number 5 for further details) careers out of control on Bridge Street. As Martin Fowler is trapped underneath, he's heard to groan, "How can the same s**t happen to the same guy twice?" before the Square rallies to save him. Mick subsequently suffers a breakdown and tries to end it all in a trash compactor.

