Viewers saw Phil hand over an envelope filled with banknotes, before telling Kathy that no further payments would be forthcoming. "I can't do this anymore," he said, before Kathy fled the caff.

We also heard a mention of Kathy's boyfriend Gavin, who doesn't sound like he should be messed with. When asked by Phil whether he knew about their financial arrangement, Kathy replied: "Do you think I'd still be standing if he did?"

EastEnders fans still know very little about how Kathy has managed to keep such a low profile all these years after supposedly dying in a car accident. But it seems that many of those closest to the show are also still in the dark.

"Secrecy is high Most of the people here on the show didn't even know Gillian had filmed the scene," a show insider told RadioTimes.com. "But there will be more glimpses of Kathy in the months to come before she returns to the show full time. So keep your eyes peeled and expect high drama."

Last week, show star Adam Woodyatt revealed to RadioTimes.com that he was instrumental in securing Taylforth's comeback to EastEnders.

"I gave Gillian's mobile number to [executive producer] Dominic Treadwel-Collins, so we could bypass her agent," he admitted.

