"If you do run it into the ground...send me a picture," Masood smiled, a reference to the fact that he is currently in partnership with antagonist Ian Beale.

Mas then drove away in a Walford East van, his first stop set to be Australia, where he'll be a guest at son Tamwar's wedding to Nancy Carter.

Speaking recently about his decision to leave, actor Nitin Ganatra said: “When I was asked to return to EastEnders it was always with the intention of helping set up new Asian characters that continue the Masood family adventures.

"With Arshad and Mariam at the helm and with the arrival of the feisty sister Iqra and Habiba I can now venture off to new horizons as an actor.

“I am still deeply attached to Masood and have invested much emotion into making this character memorable.

"I am in awe of how loved he is by audiences and fans of all ages, from all cultures and religions and walks with of life. Thank you. I am humbled by the love.”

Asked whether he could ever make another comeback, the actor responded: "Who knows, Masood may return, but for now farewell. Much love and respect to the whole epic team of EastEnders.”

A spokesperson for the show added: “Nitin has been a wonderful addition to the cast and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

