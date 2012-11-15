Since his spell on BBC's EastEnders between 2006-2009, Kazinsky has been pursuing a career across the pond, appearing in action adventure Red Tails (starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr) as well as playing a doctor on ABC's family drama Brothers and Sisters.

He began filming scenes in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy last year after being cast as Fili - one of thirteen hobbits who accompany Bilbo Baggins on his adventures - but pulled out of the role for personal reasons after shooting had begun in New Zealand.

The sixth season of True Blood will mark Kazinsky's first major US role and is slated to begin in June 2013.