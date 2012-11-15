EastEnders actor Rob Kazinsky joins US vampire drama True Blood
The British soap actor best known as Sean Slater from Walford is cast as series regular Ben in the sixth season of the hit American show
British soap actor Rob Kazinsky - better known to many as Stacey Slater's brother Sean in EastEnders - has joined popular US vampire drama True Blood.
The 28-year-old will join season six of the show as series regular Ben - a highly charismatic faerie who shares a mutual attraction with Sookie, played by Anna Paquin, and helps her and Jason in their investigation of their parents' mysterious murder, reports TV Line.
Since his spell on BBC's EastEnders between 2006-2009, Kazinsky has been pursuing a career across the pond, appearing in action adventure Red Tails (starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr) as well as playing a doctor on ABC's family drama Brothers and Sisters.
He began filming scenes in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy last year after being cast as Fili - one of thirteen hobbits who accompany Bilbo Baggins on his adventures - but pulled out of the role for personal reasons after shooting had begun in New Zealand.
The sixth season of True Blood will mark Kazinsky's first major US role and is slated to begin in June 2013.