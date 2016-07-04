EastEnders: Abi reveals a dark secret to Lauren
But can Lauren keep details of her sister's confession under wraps?
A drunken Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) will reveal to Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) that she and Lee Carter slept together - but can she rely upon her sister to keep the secret?
EastEnders viewers were left shocked back in February when Abi ended up falling into Lee's arms in a bid to get pregnant. But, so far, details of the tryst have yet to reach the ears of anyone in Albert Square.
Now, all that is set to change after Abi lets slip the sordid details to Lauren, who then confides in Steven and asks what she should do.
But little do they all know that Whitney is planning to share a secret of her own - she thinks that she might be expecting Lee's baby!
With Lauren having serious doubts about hiding Lee and Abi's secret, is the whole truth about to come out at last?
