EastEnders: Abi catches Ben and Paul together
But will she reveal all about what she's seen?
Abi Branning's desperate plan to keep hold of boyfriend Ben Mitchell looks set to backfire in the coming weeks when she catches him in the arms of his on-off lover Paul Coker.
Viewers have seen Abi fake a pregnancy as she schemed to secure her future with Ben. But events will take a twist when Ben suggests that they book a baby scan, all of which sends Abi into a spin about the truth coming out.
Scenes to be broadcast on Monday 28 March will see Abi suffer a fall and tell a heartbroken Ben that she's 'lost' their baby. But despite the bad news bringing the pair closer together, Ben will instead seek consolation with Paul!
So will Abi confront Ben about what she's witnessed? Or will she make a further attempt to keep her boyfriend away from the man he really wants to be with?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
