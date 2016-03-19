Scenes to be broadcast on Monday 28 March will see Abi suffer a fall and tell a heartbroken Ben that she's 'lost' their baby. But despite the bad news bringing the pair closer together, Ben will instead seek consolation with Paul!

So will Abi confront Ben about what she's witnessed? Or will she make a further attempt to keep her boyfriend away from the man he really wants to be with?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

