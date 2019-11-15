As is tradition, members of the EastEnders cast will be doing their bit to make some money in the form of a special edition of Strictly Come Dancing:

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway), Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher), Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman) and Louisa Lytton (Ruby Allen), a Strictly contestant back in the fourth series in 2006, take to the dance floor with a pro on each arm and compete to life the Pudsey Glitterball trophy.

When EastEnders returns next week the focus will be on the fallout of Mel's demise on the Mitchells and Lisa, but that's not all…

Fresh from the ballroom, Lytton will be at the centre of the action as alter ego Ruby receives a surprise proposal from boyfriend Max Branning - what will she say? Elsewhere, Callum Highway struggles to help his bad boy lover Ben Mitchell turn over a new leaf, and Chantelle Atkins makes a confession to controlling husband Gray.

