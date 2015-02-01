Denise Van Outen herself addded: "I'm really excited to be joining EastEnders as I've been a fan of the series for years. 2015 marks the show's 30th anniversary, so it feels even more special to be part of this year's celebration."

The ex-Big Breakfast host has been linked with the BBC1 soap on previous occasions, most recently in May 2013 when it was rumoured that she was in talks to play a glamorous new landlady for the Queen Vic. At the time, EastEnders said that there was "absolutely no truth" to the reports.

Speaking back in 2012, when there were also speculation that she was being lined up for a role, Van Outen told ITV's This Morning: "I'd never rule it out, I'd love to do it and pull a few pints! You never know, if they'd have me."