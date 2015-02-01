Denise Van Outen to join EastEnders
The ex-Strictly contestant and current Magic FM DJ will make a guest appearance on the BBC1 soap this spring
Actress and presenter Denise Van Outen is to do a guest turn on EastEnders this spring. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant will arrive in Walford over the coming months and will waste no time in getting to grips with one male resident of Albert Square.
Bosses are remaining tight-lipped about the role Van Outen will be playing, although executive producer Dominic Treadwell Collins did say of his latest signing: "It was only a matter of time before Denise Van Outen walked onto the Square. We cannot wait to have Denise join us for a few episodes - where she will definitely make her presence felt..."
Denise Van Outen herself addded: "I'm really excited to be joining EastEnders as I've been a fan of the series for years. 2015 marks the show's 30th anniversary, so it feels even more special to be part of this year's celebration."
The ex-Big Breakfast host has been linked with the BBC1 soap on previous occasions, most recently in May 2013 when it was rumoured that she was in talks to play a glamorous new landlady for the Queen Vic. At the time, EastEnders said that there was "absolutely no truth" to the reports.
Speaking back in 2012, when there were also speculation that she was being lined up for a role, Van Outen told ITV's This Morning: "I'd never rule it out, I'd love to do it and pull a few pints! You never know, if they'd have me."