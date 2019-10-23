Seeing how distraught her eldest daughter is, protective parent Karen offers her immediate support. Earlier in the week, excited Gray announced to a packed Queen Vic the couple were expecting their third child, a sibling for Mackenzie and Mia, despite Chan being in the early stages of pregnancy.

After some worrying symptoms indicating something was seriously wrong, Chantelle secretly went to the hospital alone where doctors delivered the upsetting news she had miscarried.

Returning to the Square, the heartbroken hairdresser did not want to tell Gray the truth and burst his bubble, so she maintained everything was fine.

Gray has been secretly abusing his wife, with horrific physical beatings and psychological abuse. Chantelle had hoped another child would help curb his anger issues, but it remains to be seen how he will process the tragic loss, and how he'll feel about his wife deceiving him…

