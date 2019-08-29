Stu, who is in the know about his sibling's saucy night with Mr Mitchell and has vowed to keep them apart so as not to ruin the wedding, sneaks off during the celebrations at the same time Ben goes mysteriously missing.

Callum later finds himself alone with Ben in the Arches and the events of the stressful evening take their toll on the harassed Highway who explodes with rage, attacking his lover with a punch in the face.

The stag night skirmish is just the tip of the iceberg - Callum and Whit's big day is shaping up to be one of EastEnders' biggest events of the year when it plays out from Monday 2nd September, as the groom's gay secret is finally revealed to the devastated bride just prior to the ceremony, while the planned reception is intercepted by crazed killer Hunter Owen who has escaped from jail and storms into the Vic with a loaded gun ready for revenge.

Someone is caught in the crossfire and at least one character will be killed off, but who?

