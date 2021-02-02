6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Whitney kisses Kush and Shirley gets news about Tina

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is feeling flirty this week when Valentine’s Day gets her and new housemate Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) in the mood for love. Will a kiss signal the start of a full-on fling?

Also, police bring news about Tina’s disappearance, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) puts pressure on Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean) and Max Branning (Jake Wood) is heading for a breakdown.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 8th – 12th February 2021.

Surprise passion for Whitney and Kush

No doubt fed up of being in the middle of Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Ruby Allen’s (Louisa Lytton) unhappy mess of a marriage, Kush moves into the spare room at Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is renting out. This change of scene gives him something to smile about, and not just because he’s doesn’t have to endure another wordless mealtime with the warring Fowlers.

With no plans/better offers on Valentine’s Day, Kush and fellow singleton – and new housemate – Whitney plump for a platonic night in watching films and pigging out on junk food. It’s awks when they realise they’ve bought a heart-shaped pizza to share, but the romantic atmosphere and mood of the moment engulfs them and they end up kissing! Love is in the air – but probably not for long as we know Kush is leaving. Sorry, Whit.

Has Tina been found?

What Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) will have to say about this development in Whitney’s love life, seeing as he was getting borderline obsessed with the brunette, is anyone’s guess, but the killer lawyer has enough on his plate this week as the search for Tina takes some unexpected turns.

Police reckon there’s been a sighting, which we know is impossible as Gray strangled her to death and dumped the body in a shower curtain. This spurs Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) into action and she pledges to track down her missing sister. Yep, that’s the sound of an anxious Gray’s jaw tightening you can hear…

Max’s meltdown

Unfortunately, 2021 hasn’t got off to the best of starts for many of us, including Max who appears to be genuinely heartbroken at being dumped by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). Did he really think she’d pick him over Mick Carter (Danny Dyer)? And shouldn’t he be used to his love life being a complete disaster by now?

Hitting the bottle and indulging in self-pity and mourning for dead daughter Abi (it’s three years since she fell off the Queen Vic roof trying to stop her dad from taking his own life), morose Max misguidedly makes an appointment with a clairvoyant. What she has to say leaves him feeling even more lost and upset – until a heart to heart with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) brings some surprising things to light.

Sharon homeless?

The consequences of her plot to poison Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) continue to have far-reaching effects for shaky Sharon. Kathy remains convinced her daughter-in-law knows where her offspring is, and takes drastic action to force a confession.

Sending in removal men to the Vic to get her son’s missus chucked out leads to a stand-off between Kaff and Sharon, but the current Mrs Beale insists she has no idea what’s happened to Ian. Later in the week, it’s baby Albie’s first birthday, but there’s no jelly and ice cream or pass the parcel. Instead, Sharon is left reeling after an encounter with Linda, and turns to old flame Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for comfort. Locked in the secret they tried to bump off Mr Beale, and isolated from the rest of the Square, are Phil and Shaz drifting back together?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

It’s not just Ian who’s vanished without trace – Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is still missing, and her family are extremely worried. And so they should be. Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is mortified her mother is in danger most likely due to her dodgy plan to entrap Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet), but remorse is unlikely to save Dee. Will we ever see her alive again?

Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) buys an expensive handbag as a Valentine’s gift for wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith). Unfortunately, it’s not quite the designer item she wanted and Keegs is left embarrassed at the fail, and feeling he’s unable to properly provide for his other half. Begging Dotty for a job at Ruby’s, Keegs hopes a steady income means he can spoil his spouse. Last time him and his other half embarked on a moneymaking scheme, they briefly agreed to have a surrogate baby for weirdos Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) – who’s to say working in a dingy club will work out any better?

