EastEnders’ Janine Butcher and Corrie’s Steve McDonald do First Dates for Children in Need

Soap crossovers are all the rage right now – and following the groundbreaking climate change event earlier this month, EastEnders‘ Janine Butcher and Coronation Street‘s Steve McDonald are now set to cross paths in a sketch for Comic Relief.

Advertisement

The sketch sees the soap legends meet for a date at Fred Sirieix’s First Dates restaurant – as Janine’s (Charlie Brooks) quest to find love sees her paired with the seven-times married Steve (Simon Gregson).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In a first-look clip – which you can check out in full below – the pair share a somewhat awkward introduction at the bar, before Janine asks Steve what he does for a living.

“Um, drive a cab… got me own firm,” is Steve’s response, to which Janine exclaims: “Really? My dad used to own a cab firm. But he was most happy when he ran the pub.”

At this point, Steve interjects: “I used to run a pub!” and Janine says: “That is such a coincidence,” before ordering a vodka tonic from the bar.

Janine then asks Steve to tell her a little bit more about himself, asking him if he’s been married.

“Well, you could say that,” he responds, before answering seven when asked how many times he’s been hitched.

Janine has rather a strong reaction to this bombshell, appearing to choke on her drink and asking: “So you’re not afraid of commitment then?”

And with the last line of the clip, Steve retorts: “Or the divorce courts.”

The sketch has been written by BAFTA Award-winning and Emmy-nominated soap writer Daran Little – who has penned more than 100 episodes of both EastEnders and Coronation Street – and it will be part of the BBC Children in Need appeal show next Friday.

Advertisement

Children on Need airs from 7pm on BBC One on Friday 19th November. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.