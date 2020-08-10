Filming was suspended on Doctors on 18th March "until further notice", though the production team did manage to create a special episode in June (titled 'Can You Hear Me?') which was entirely self-shot by the cast at home on their mobile phones. The episode addressed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and also featured Ruhma catching and surviving the virus.

But now the cast and crew will be able to get back on set – with plenty of COVID-19 safeguards, of course.

Executive producer Mike Hobson said in a statement: "It’s been a long process of preparing the set, the crew and actors, to make sure we are working in the safest environment possible. We have been chomping at the bit to get back filming, especially as the audience loved our special Zoom episode.

“We are looking forward to picking up where we left off, and continuing to create great storylines full of humour, while raising awareness of serious issues, and of course, creating a bit of drama!”

With filming re-starting on 10th August, Doctors becomes the third BBC One soap to go back into production – following on from EastEnders and Holby City.

According to the BBC, "The Doctors production team at BBC Studios have developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series is produced in a safe and responsible manner. Social distancing will be adhered to in accordance to current government guidelines."

Doctors will return later in 2020. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.