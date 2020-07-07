Turning to his manipulative ways, he knows that his best chance of getting away with it is to focus his attention back to Yasmeen- hoping that he can get his claws back into her so that she does not take the stand against him.

Knowing that Alya (Sair Khan) is due to have a call with her gran, he uses it to his advantage and is able to steal her phone just before it starts. So when Yasmeen expects to hear her caring granddaughter on the end of the line, she is horrified to hear Geoff's sinister and familiar tones speaking back to her instead.

But Geoff says the last thing she expects to hear- he forgives her for what she did and wants her back. To prove this, he also plans to talk to the police and drop the charges so that they no longer have it hanging over their heads. He goes on to do just that but is told that retracting his statement does not automatically mean Yasmeen will be set free. With her already awaiting trial, the charges being dropped may be out of his hands.

As for Yasmeen, it becomes clear to Alya that Geoff's hold on her is still strong when his words cause her to rethink her stance. She begins to wonder whether his promise of a fresh start could be true and, following another secret call with him in which he promises things will be different, she makes a decision. Is Yasmeen going to let the abusive Geoff back into her life?

Another twist in the tale is on the way as Paula Wilcox joins Coronation Street in the guest role of Elaine, a former partner of Geoff who could prove invaluable to those who want to bring him down.

