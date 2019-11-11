Despite the efforts of Richard's daughter Nina to fob Roy off when he knocks on the door, the brothers are eventually reunited on Wednesday 13th November when the cafe owner reveals the full family backstory. Sadly, it's tinged with tragedy as it's revealed Richard is seriously ill with pulmonary fibrosis - so where do the relatives go from here?

What else has the actor playing Richard been in?

Corrie have cast Paul Bown as Richard, a familiar TV face with a career stretching back to the 1980s - he's probably still best known as fresh-faced romantic Malcolm in popular ITV sitcom Watching, which ran from 1987 to 1993, and also launched Liza Tarbuck's career.

More recently Bown was in an episode of ITV's acclaimed true life drama serial A Confession about the murder of Sian O'Callaghan, playing a former cellmate of serial killer Christopher Halliwell.

Over the years the actor has notched up numerous screen credits in the likes of Holby City, Doctors, Endeavour, New Tricks, Father Brown, Casualty, The Bill, No Offence, Mr Bean, Heartbeat, Last of the Summer Wine and Merseybeat (among many others).

You may have also glimpsed him in films including Mike Leigh's Peterloo and Brian Clough biopic The Damned United.

Richard's gobby goth daughter Nina, played by newcomer Mollie Gallagher, is set to make a big impact on newfound uncle Roy's life - the cafe king will eventually take her under his wing as her father's health declines…

