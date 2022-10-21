The teen was left worried earlier this week when she discovered she was expecting her boyfriend Aaron Sandford's (James Craven) baby. After a mix up led to Gemma Winter (Dolly Rose Campbell) buying Summer's jacket at the charity clothes swap, Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) found a positive pregnancy test in the pocket and jumped to the wrong conclusion.

Gemma hoped to find out who the test really belonged to, only for her brother Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) to recognise Summer's jacket and realise the truth. Paul was supportive, and he apologised as he explained that Aaron's decision to dump her was down to him. Summer headed off to tell Aaron her baby bombshell, and the young man was understanding as they took in the news.

As the week continued, Summer was unsure what to do, but things got even more stressful when guardian Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and fellow father figure Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) worked out that she was pregnant.

After leaving the Rovers to get some air, Summer was comforted by Esther (Vanessa Hehir), who confided that she and husband Mike couldn't have children. As Mike joined them, the couple tentatively broached the subject of adoption as they put forward another option for Summer to consider: they could raise her baby as their own.

Summer was stunned and didn't know what to say, and Esther and Mike told her to take her time before deciding. Later, Summer and Aaron mulled over the proposition, and Aaron was uneasy when Summer revealed that Esther felt this might just be "God's plan". But with Summer feeling sympathetic over Esther's pain, she appeared thoughtful.

However, she also pointed out that her eating disorder and diabetes could make going through with the pregnancy much more difficult for her.

At home, Summer was upset to walk in on Billy, Todd and Paul discussing her situation, and she revealed that she and Aaron had now come to a final decision. Summer wants to have an abortion.

How will Esther and Mike react to Summer's news? And will Summer stand by her choice?

