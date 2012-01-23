Some, such as Corrie’s Jack and Vera Duckworth,

were killed off at the actors’ request, while others have been dispatched, it’s

said, because the actors were a nightmare to work with.

Soapland has had its

share of heart attacks, from Corrie’s Martha Longhurst to EastEnders’ Roy

Evans, while cancer led to Pat Butcher’s recent death in Walford. But more

spectacular, ratings-grabbing exits are now common – for example in burning

buildings, like Emmerdale’s Viv Hope, or accidents, like Molly Dobbs and Ashley

Peacock in Corrie’s tram crash. And let’s not get started on Soapland’s road

safety record…

2 In a cab

More like this

As inevitable as death, taxis are

called for highprofile characters whose departures warrant more than lugging a

suitcase to the Tube or the bus stop. EastEnders’ resident cabbie Charlie

Slater was forever ferrying neighbours to the airport in his black cab. And

Corrie’s Liz McDonald, like Bet Gilroy, left the Rovers for the last time in

the back of a cab.

3 To chokey

Prison is useful as it’s not

necessarily permanent. If it suits both actor and producer, the character can

return: the “door” remains open even if the cell is locked. Tracy Barlow,

jailed for murdering Charlie Stubbs, is a case in point, conveniently being

acquitted at a retrial. Short prison sentences are also useful if an actor

needs time off. To cover Patsy Palmer’s recent maternity leave, Bianca was

imprisoned for assault.

4 In a hurry

The most dissatisfying of all

exits – think of Coronation Street’s Claire Peacock going on the run to, er,

France, after clobbering Tracy. Some hasty goodbyes are born of necessity:

deaths of actors require quick-thinking. When Corrie’s Maggie Jones passed

away, news of Blanche Hunt’s death off-screen was written into later scripts.

The consequences of Betty Driver’s death last autumn are yet to be addressed.

5 On a plane

Anywhere that lies outside a five-mile radius of home counts as foreign in Soapland, so Scotland, Manchester and Spain have been favourite destinations for those leaving EastEnders.

Soap refugees also flit to the Americas (EastEnders’ Sharon Rickman and Michelle Fowler to Florida, Grant Mitchell to Rio) while others, such as Emmerdale’s Kim and Zoe Tate, head for destinations unknown. Bar the very occasional postcard, few are ever heard from again.

6 Happy ever after

Advertisement

Hardly ever happens.