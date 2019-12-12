"They're fearing for their lives, trying to protect Sarah's son Harry, then Adam asks her to marry him!" O'Brien tells RadioTimes.com. "Sarah wonders they weren't about to be shot by a crazy man would he have asked her? So there is a lot of turmoil as to how she reacts and whether they go forward with the idea."

Assuming the pair survive the siege - producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed there will be a death so you never know - O'Brien points out the potential nuptials would make Corrie history as the first ever marital union between two of the street's most iconic families, the Barlows and the Platts.

"It feels a bit Romeo and Juliet and historic!" she laughs. "It would be a bit strange not being a Platt any more though, but of all the other families on the street to marry into, the Barlows are the one I'd choose."

More like this

This wouldn't be Sarah's first wedding, and she's not got a particularly great track record. "Sarah was meant to marry Jason Grimshaw but he climbed out of the toilet window in the church and jilted her, then when they eventually did get married her brother David faked his suicide and drove into the canal just for the attention!

"If there is another wedding I'd like it to be a peaceful happy one for Sarah this time. She wouldn't want a big fuss or any drama."

O'Brien is enjoying being in the middle of a soap love triangle between Adam and her ex, Gary Windass (Mikey North), admitting it's done wonders for her ego. "I love watching them fight over me!" she grins. "That's my favourite relationship in the show right now, the boys are dynamite together. I think Sarah's better off with Adam but maybe she still has a little thing for Gary.

"He knows a lot about her and was there for her when she was going through a difficult time, I don't think Sarah's told Adam the truth about her involvement in Callum's murder. I love working with both Sam and Mikey, I'm a lucky girl!"

The thought of losing the Platt name is still weighing on the actress's mind, however. "I do feel weird about that if I'm honest. Maybe I'll suggest to the writers she goes double barrel, Sarah Barlow-Platt? I'm incredibly loyal to the Platts - having said that, Gail has been married so many times she's had every surname under the sun, and she is still very much a Platt!"

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.