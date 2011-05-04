She was the Street siren with an eye for the blokes and a knack for raising the hackles of the morally superior Ena Sharples. And right up to actress Pat Phoenix's last appearance in 1984, our Elsie was sending the men potty. In her final weeks in Weatherfield, old flame Bill Gregory returned to offer her the chance to be his wife and run a wine bar in Portugal, and after much smoking and agonising, she joined him. "How long are you away?" asked the taxi driver. "Ah, now there's a question," came Elsie's reply.

But it turned out that this would be the last we'd ever see of the blowsy heroine as two years later Pat Phoenix died from cancer. Viewers were left wondering forevermore whether Elsie had made a success of it on the Iberian Peninsula or slunk back to Manchester with the tail between her legs. Well now, thanks to the reappearance of son Dennis Tanner in next week's episodes, we have the answers.