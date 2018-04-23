A source told the Sun: "Exactly how Nick will be brought back into the fray is still to be decided. But the Platts, and in particular Nick, are a massive part of the Corrie family and always at the heart of some of the show’s biggest storylines.

“Producers are currently coming up with a bombshell way for him to come back to Weatherfield.”

Nick's screen family are currently at the heart of the soap's drama, with sibling David suffering in silence after being raped. Will Nick be the one in whom David confides?

Or could we be seeing a reunion for Nick and Carla, the latter having made a comeback to Coronation Street over Christmas 2017?

Asked at the time of his departure as to whether he'd think about reprising the role, actor Ben Price said to RadioTimes.com:

"It’s hard for me to answer that question. Who knows what’ll happen in ten years’ time? So I’m not saying no or yes. I can only really deal with the here and now. And I know this will sound really weird, but I don’t think I’ll ever leave it.

"Part of me will always be at Number Eight and I know that if I did return, within half an hour I’ll have hugged it out with the Platts and it’d be like I never left. So I don’t really feel like he’s gone – he’s just taking a bit of time out.

"And that’s the great thing about soaps – the Platts are still there and I can always pop back and see my mum."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street below. Beneath that, there's our Week in Weatherfield review show

