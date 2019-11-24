Long-time Corrie fans will recognise the “vengeful nanny” drama currently playing out for Fiz, Tyrone and Jade, as it’s very similar to what happened back in 1992, when Carmel Finnan inveigled her way into the Platts’ house.

But the other problem with any plotline like this is that, in order to generate tension, it needs to tap into the guilt felt by working parents whose kids are cared for by childminders during the working day. And now that Jade will be seen accusing Fiz of being a bad mum, Corrie is set to exploit another fear: that if another woman is given responsibility, they’ll soon try to usurp the mother.

Having said all this, I do get a weird kick out of home-invasion movies, so I’m hoping that Jade goes full Rebecca De Mornay and lamps Tyrone with a shovel. Though the back yard at No 9 is so small that there’s not even a picket fence for Jade to land on should she eventually get pushed from an upstairs window.