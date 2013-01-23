Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall has paid tribute to his late co-star Bill Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth on the ITV soap. When asked backstage at the National Television Awards whether Tarmey was looking down on him, Halsall replied:

“I’m sure he is. His wife asked me to wear his watch tonight, so this is definitely for him. Bill gave me 15 years’ worth of advice. He was a second dad on screen. He used to say to me ‘Enough of that bloody acting!’ so he’d be laughing his head off that I’ve won this tonight.”