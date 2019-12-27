The actress also opened up about the reasons behind her decision to step away from the role. "I'd been in Hear'Say (the reality show pop band that launched her career in 2001), did a solo singing career, went into musical theatre, did about four jobs and then came into Coronation Street.

"I'd not experienced an awful lot of stuff and so thought it would be nice to have that little bit more experience elsewhere."

Michelle's departure is suitably dramatic, as she she realises to her horror she's sold the bistro to old enemy and business rival Ray, who once made a sleazy pass at her. As a parting shot, 'Chelle decides to trash the place and leave the new owner to clear up the mess…

"She's furious this mystery buyer turns out to be Ray," shares Marsh. "Of all the people she could've sold the business to it's that slimeball! Michelle doesn't take the news very well but it's too late to change it. So she just smashes the place up!

"For her I also think it's everything she's been through mounting up - the events of Christmas Day and all the fallout. It's not even about Ray at the at point, she's in a very bad place by then."

The emotions also spilled out off screen as she filmed her farewell. "My last day was really emotional and very weird. I had to film lots of crying because of the storyline, which was not a problem as I could weep on tap!

"There were speeches and gifts, I was really overwhelmed. It's not really hit me yet, once I'm off screen I think it will. I'm going to miss everybody, cast and crew. It sounds really cliched but it is like a family."

