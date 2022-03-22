The Radio Times logo

Maggie Fox – Coronation Street and Shameless actress – dies after accident

Actress Maggie Fox has died suddenly following an accident.

Maggie Fox as Ruth Audsley in Coronation Street
ITV
By
Published: Tuesday, 22nd March 2022 at 12:57 pm

Maggie Fox, who played Ruth Audsley in Coronation Street back in 2001, has died following an accident, her comedy partner Sue Ryding has confirmed.

Advertisement

Writing on Twitter, Ryding said: "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my comedy partner of 40 years Maggie Fox yesterday."

Details of the accident have not been revealed.

Ryding, Joint Artistic Director of LipService Theatre alongside Fox, also shared a full statement on the theatre's website.

Advertisement

"Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her," she said. "Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.

"We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident. We had planned a new digital version of Chateau Ghoul which we had already filmed which will be shared with you later in the year in memory of Maggie, plus some live events using the huge amount of digital footage we thankfully have archived. Details to be published when have a plan.
"Thank you for supporting us over all these years, we are so lucky to have such a loyal audience. We do hope you will join us to celebrate her comedy genius later in the year."

Fox played two roles in ITV soap Coronation Street between 1990 and 2010, most notably Ruth Audsley in 2001, who got involved when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh) went on the run with their foster child Wayne Hayes (Gary Damer).

The star also appeared in the soap in 2010 as Judge Travers.

During her acting career, Fox was well known for playing Bilson in ITV period drama The Forsyte Saga, playing the housekeeper to the show’s main character, the solicitor Soames Forsyte (Damian Lewis).

She also starred in Reckless and appeared in an episode of Shameless in 2006 as a registrar.

Fox performed in Radio 4 sketch show Lip Service, which she co-wrote with Ryding. The duo were scheduled to go on a nationwide tour this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content