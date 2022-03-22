Writing on Twitter, Ryding said: "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my comedy partner of 40 years Maggie Fox yesterday."

Maggie Fox, who played Ruth Audsley in Coronation Street back in 2001, has died following an accident, her comedy partner Sue Ryding has confirmed.

Details of the accident have not been revealed.

Ryding, Joint Artistic Director of LipService Theatre alongside Fox, also shared a full statement on the theatre's website.

Advertisement

"Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her," she said. "Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.

"We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident. We had planned a new digital version of Chateau Ghoul which we had already filmed which will be shared with you later in the year in memory of Maggie, plus some live events using the huge amount of digital footage we thankfully have archived. Details to be published when have a plan.

"Thank you for supporting us over all these years, we are so lucky to have such a loyal audience. We do hope you will join us to celebrate her comedy genius later in the year."