Maggie Fox – Coronation Street and Shameless actress – dies after accident
Actress Maggie Fox has died suddenly following an accident.
Maggie Fox, who played Ruth Audsley in Coronation Street back in 2001, has died following an accident, her comedy partner Sue Ryding has confirmed.
Writing on Twitter, Ryding said: "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my comedy partner of 40 years Maggie Fox yesterday."
Details of the accident have not been revealed.
Ryding, Joint Artistic Director of LipService Theatre alongside Fox, also shared a full statement on the theatre's website.
"Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her," she said. "Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.
Fox played two roles in ITV soap Coronation Street between 1990 and 2010, most notably Ruth Audsley in 2001, who got involved when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh) went on the run with their foster child Wayne Hayes (Gary Damer).
The star also appeared in the soap in 2010 as Judge Travers.
During her acting career, Fox was well known for playing Bilson in ITV period drama The Forsyte Saga, playing the housekeeper to the show’s main character, the solicitor Soames Forsyte (Damian Lewis).
She also starred in Reckless and appeared in an episode of Shameless in 2006 as a registrar.
Fox performed in Radio 4 sketch show Lip Service, which she co-wrote with Ryding. The duo were scheduled to go on a nationwide tour this week.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1