Leanne heads to court in Coronation Street – but will Sharon help bring Harvey down?

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) has seen her life turned upside down in Coronation Street following her and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) getting caught up in the dangerous world of drug dealing – and facing the wrath of Harvey (Will Mellor) when they betrayed him and turned him into the police.

They were forced to go into hiding after death threats were made against them but now the time has come for Harvey to have his day in court and Leanne has to decide whether she wants to put herself and her family at more risk by testifying against him.

But Leanne soon realises the choice is not hers when things once again turn dangerous and a gunshot sounds which, for a moment, leaves Leanna terrified that Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) have been killed. With things clearly showing no signs of getting better, Leanne knows that all she can do is hope that Harvey is sent down for a long spell.

But news of Leanne’s decision causes worry on the cobbles and Nick is desperate to make sure that Sam and his mother, Natasha (Rachel Leskovac), are nowhere near him – certain that they will be at more risk.

Also worrying is Gail Platt (Helen Worth) who makes her feelings about the whole situation clear – Nick needs to make a clean break from Leanne for the sake of himself and his son.

Meanwhile, Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) is busy making plans to flee Weatherfield after she gets a beating when she finally does the right thing by standing up for Leanne against Harvey’s thugs. But to do so, she needs the 10k back from Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox), but will Rita hand it over?

As Leanne heads to court, it seems that Sharon’s new leaf has fully turned as she too makes an appearance and both women issue damning statements about Harvey while staring him down from the witness box.

But will their words be enough to see Harvey locked up, and while it seems that Sharon has finally come good, is she as on the level now as she appears to be?

