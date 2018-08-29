Simon Barlow is the victim of a shock kidnap attempt on Coronation Street when two masked teens try to bundle him into a car. ITV has released a sneak peek look at the scene, which sees neighbour Kate Connor witnessing the abduction attempt and racing to rescue Simon.

Advertisement

The character of Simon returned to Corrie earlier this week ahead of his sentencing, but got a worrying welcome back in the form of a threatening text. Now, the former teen gang member is fearful of giving evidence against teen thug Tyler – and it seems that he has good reason to be concerned.