It's likely you'll recognise the actress playing the guest role as she's had regular roles in two rival soaps - Corinne Wicks is best known for her five years in BBC One daytime drama Doctors as Helen Thompson, from 2000 to 2005.

The medic was known for her eventful love life, with her first husband Phil getting killed in a car crash while she was cheating on him with colleague Marc Elliot - the guilt dissipating somewhat when she discovered her unfaithful hubby had a secret second family.

Her engagement to fellow doc Jack Ford was cut tragically short when he was murdered by a vengeful ex, and drama magnet Helen eventually reunited with Marc and the pair left Letherbridge loved up together.

Wicks joined Emmerdale in November 2010 and spent just under a year playing Home Farm's glamorous cougar Ella Hart, ex-wife of Jason Merrells' character Declan Macey.

Saucy Ella is best remembered for her scandalous fling with toy boy Adam Barton, her daughter Mia's boyfriend, and for the backstory of her affair with Jai Sharma who turned out to be Mia's biological father. Ella left the village in August 2011 under a cloud and went to Singapore.

Off screen, Mia was killed in a car crash devastating her mother - or so we were told by other characters, we never actually saw her again after her departure.

Wicks has also notched up credits in a plethora of TV hits including Holby City, The Bill, Life on Mars and Grange Hill.

