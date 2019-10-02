Soap fans may also recognise Devaney from her years on Casualty, where she played paramedic Liz Harker between 1994 and 1997. Following her stint on the long-running hospital drama, the star went on to feature as ever-eager factory worker Jane ("are you nearly open?") in Victoria Wood's sitcom dinnerladies (1998-2000).

Further television credits include Shameless, Doctors, Great Night Out, River City and the Russell T Davies-written BBC1 drama Years and Years, where she was seen in episode three as Barbara Hopkins.

Devaney's stage work has been varied and extensive, with roles in The Threepenny Opera, A Christmas Carol and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (all at the Bolton Octagon), The Wind in the Willows (Royal National Theatre) and as Rosie in an international tour of Mamma Mia!

