A statement from his family read: "It is with great sadness the family wish to announce the passing of Kenneth Cope 14/04/1931 - 11/09/2024.

"Ken passed away yesterday peacefully in his sleep with his wife and family by his side. An incredible icon of British TV and film known famously for his role as Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk, Jed Stone in Coronation Street as well as part of the Carry On team.

"His career spans six decades and contributed to some of the most iconic moments in British culture. Ken was a proud native Liverpudlian and a loyal supporter of Everton Football Club.

Alison King and Kenneth Cope in Coronation Street. ITV

"He began his career in theatre quickly picking up many film and TV roles. He was a natural comedy actor and was a main contributor to the comedy series That Was The Week That Was and swiftly became a regular figure across the acting industry.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask that his family are given privacy at this time. He is survived by his loving wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark and Martha."

His agent, Sandra Chalmers, also shared the news and wrote in a post on X: "Announcing the passing of a true icon #KenenthCope. An absolute joy to work with and an honour to have known. A true gentleman in show business. RIP."

His last television appearance was in 2009 on the ITV soap, in which he appeared as Jed Stone for 128 episodes.

Tributes have poured in for Cope, with archive channel Talking Pictures TV saying: "It is such sad news to learn that we have lost the wonderful Kenneth Cope. There simply isn't enough space to do justice to the many brilliant performances he gave us through the years.

"Thank you, Kenneth. Rest in peace."