His wife Joyce wrote: "I and our family want to let our friends know that John had a heart attack the evening of Thursday 3rd of April. We were with him at the hospital where the staff did everything possible but unfortunately he did not survive. We are absolutely heart broken.

"John wanted to aid medical research and donated his body, so there will not be a funeral. Later, we will arrange a celebration of his wonderful life."

She continued: "We are all fortunate to have known and loved this special 'Gentleman' as he has been described to me numerous times over the last couple of days."

Ryan, who was born John Barker in Burnley, Lancashire, had a prolific TV and stage career. He famously played lorry driver and Bet Gilroy's love interest Charlie Whelan on Corrie.

He left after 60 episodes in 1994, when his character's affair with Tanya Pooley culminated in the pair moving to Germany.

Before that, however, the actor had already made an impression with a small role in Emmerdale – then still called Emmerdale Farm – as Jameson.

He also appeared in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and two episodes of Murder, She Wrote.

His pivot into acting came after becoming a skilled martial artist, which eventually landed him a recurring role as Sean Connery's stunt double in The Medicine Man.

But he also had experience on the stage, having starred in a number of productions, including A Streetcar Named Desire and Far From the Madding Crowd.

Despite his stints in two of the UK's biggest soaps, Ryan moved to California early on in his career, where he opened the Red Rose Ranch. He raised, boarded and sold horses there, as well as providing training to both animals and riders specialising in the doma vaquera riding style.