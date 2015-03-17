"I have had a fantastic 18 months on Coronation Street but I never saw myself staying around forever. My life is in London and I enjoy playing a variety of roles.

"I want to thank Stuart Blackburn and the team for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a fantastic show. This is the longest I have ever been in one job and I have enjoyed it immensely."

Producer Stuart Blackburn added: "Kal’s departure will be a big part of the fantastic spring and summer of drama on Coronation Street.

"We discussed the plot idea with Jimi and we all feel it is a great storyline which will have huge ramifications for the Nazirs and Leanne going forward.

“Jimi is a talented actor and an asset to the show and we will be sorry to see him go, but this is a fantastic exit storyline there are still many twists and turns for the character in the coming months.”

Kal is currently in a relationship with Leanne Tilsley, with recent plotlines having seen the introduction of members of his family including daughter Alya (Sair Khan). Prior to Coronation Street, Mistry was previously a regular on BBC1 soap EastEnders, where he played Dr Fred Fonseca.

