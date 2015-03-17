Jimi Mistry to exit Coronation Street later this year
The actor - who plays gym owner Kal Nazir - has been on the ITV soap since 2013
Jimi Mistry is to leave Coronation Street later in 2015 with show bosses promising a "huge secret plot twist" for his character, gym owner Kal Nazir.
Exact details are being kept under wraps but Mistry - who has featured on the ITV soap since December 2013 - said today of his departure: "When I was told about this storyline I felt it was a brilliant way to say goodbye to Kal and I am really looking forward to filming my departure scenes.
"I have had a fantastic 18 months on Coronation Street but I never saw myself staying around forever. My life is in London and I enjoy playing a variety of roles.
"I want to thank Stuart Blackburn and the team for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a fantastic show. This is the longest I have ever been in one job and I have enjoyed it immensely."
Producer Stuart Blackburn added: "Kal’s departure will be a big part of the fantastic spring and summer of drama on Coronation Street.
"We discussed the plot idea with Jimi and we all feel it is a great storyline which will have huge ramifications for the Nazirs and Leanne going forward.
“Jimi is a talented actor and an asset to the show and we will be sorry to see him go, but this is a fantastic exit storyline there are still many twists and turns for the character in the coming months.”
Kal is currently in a relationship with Leanne Tilsley, with recent plotlines having seen the introduction of members of his family including daughter Alya (Sair Khan). Prior to Coronation Street, Mistry was previously a regular on BBC1 soap EastEnders, where he played Dr Fred Fonseca.
