As fans know, the pair have recently decided to embark on a sham marriage in order to win a Mr and Mrs competition - and Colin will be one of the people they have to convince.

Speaking on the set of the ITV soap, Moir said of his casting: "I'm here for three months. And then I disappear, though not in a bad way, so I could probably come back."

Explaining that he was kept in the dark about the character he'd be playing until filming began, Moir added: "I had no idea what the character was until I turned up. It was near to the knuckle.

"And I don't think I'd worked out what Colin was about until...yesterday! I'll have worked out what he's like by the time I leave."

