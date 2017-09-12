Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) reveals how long he'll be in Coronation Street
Get set for Corrie newcomer Colin to cross paths with Mary and Norris next week
Comedian and actor Jim Moir - better known as Vic Reeves - has revealed to RadioTimes.com that he'll be on Coronation Street until the end of the year.
Moir will make his Corrie debut in scenes to be shown next week playing Colin, a marketing exec from a local radio station who crosses paths with Weatherfield stalwarts Norris and Mary.
As fans know, the pair have recently decided to embark on a sham marriage in order to win a Mr and Mrs competition - and Colin will be one of the people they have to convince.
Speaking on the set of the ITV soap, Moir said of his casting: "I'm here for three months. And then I disappear, though not in a bad way, so I could probably come back."
Explaining that he was kept in the dark about the character he'd be playing until filming began, Moir added: "I had no idea what the character was until I turned up. It was near to the knuckle.
More like this
"And I don't think I'd worked out what Colin was about until...yesterday! I'll have worked out what he's like by the time I leave."
You can watch the interview with Jim Moir below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.