Jenny gets close to the truth about Sharon in Coronation Street

Sharon Bennett (Tracie Bennett) may have been making out that she is just catching up with old faces on her return to Coronation Street but we viewers now know better – and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is about to join us in knowing that she is up to no good.

Sharon is on a secret mission to locate the absent Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) on behalf of sinister drug lord Harvey (Will Mellor) and she has been using any means necessary to get the job done.

And that has included trying to get close to Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) in the hope that his son will help lead her right to Simon – even going as far as to send a message from his games console to Simon to try and draw him out of hiding.

But the van used to kidnap young Sam ends up being the thing that piques Jenny’s suspicions when she learns that it was Sharon who hired it and then she is filled in all that is going on with Leanne, Simon and the violent drug world they found themselves in.

Jenny decides she has to tell Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) what she knows but she gets a shock when she goes to her house as it is Sharon that answers the door and a dramatic turn of events could leave Jenny’s life in serious danger.

Rita later returns home and is shocked to see that Sharon is about to flee the cobbles and she wastes no time in trying to get answers out of her. Sharon decides to fill Rita in on how much her life fell apart following the end of her relationship and it pushed her to turn to a life of drug dealing.

While Rita promises to stand by her, they have no idea that others have figured out what is going on – including Gary Windass (Mikey North), which means soon Maria (Samia Longchabon) hears all about it too. When Gary once again notices the van outside The Kabin, he forces his way inside and demands that Rita call the police.

But the driver of the van has a gun. As the trigger is pulled, is someone about to pay a terrible price for Sharon’s deception?

