James Caroll, Brookside and Coronation Street actor, dies

Caroll played Bumper between 1988 and 1991, while he also appeared in Coronation Street earlier this year playing Colin, a friend of Mary Taylor played by Patti Clare.

Friends of the actor confirmed that he had died on Facebook today, posting tributes to him.

According to The Sun, the actor was unwell with pneumonia in 2020 but made a full recovery.

Caroll previously featured in a documentary on YouTube, where he discussed living with a condition which meant the arteries in his brain could rupture at any time.

On YouTube the documentary, entitled Brother, is now dedicated "to the man who brought smiles and laughter to thousands".

James Caroll YouTube/rlacombe

As well as being an actor, Caroll was also a member of the ska duo 2Toned, which he and his musical partner, Alan Taylor had retired from by March. In the documentary, he and his wife Justine discussed his love of music and of performing.

On the duo's Facebook page, Taylor wrote in tribute to Caroll: "My Heart is Broken. My amazing Friend, mentor and brother Jimmy has sadly passed away. Jimmy and I had an awesome act and we had 12 great years and over 850 shows all over country and met and entertained thousands of wonderful people many now we call friends.

"The time on stage was sensational but the quality time spent traveling, laughing, crying, joking and of course singing and just being a huge part of each others lives is something I will always remember and treasure for the rest of my days. I love you Jim goodnight until we meet again my dearest friend enjoy yourself it's later than you think."

Another tribute on the page read: "We are devastated with the sad loss of a very lovely man whom we were blessed to know so well. Our thoughts are with Justine and family but also with you Alan Taylor and your family too. Heaven has gained such a wonderful angel. RIP Jim you will be missed by so many. Love to you all."