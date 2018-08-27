But Henry's luck really ran out when he told Gemma that he'd dropped his claim for her sake. Disappointed that he'd chosen to lie to her, Gemma dumped Henry and told him to leave. After exiting Rita's flat, Chesney happened to spot Henry and offered him a lift to nearby Wilmslow, loading his bags into a waiting car. Henry gratefully climbed in, only to be met by the sight of two men who locked the doors. The last sight viewers then had of Henry was him yelling in terror as the car was driven away!

A watching Gemma - sick of Henry's deceit - chose not to intervene as Chesney offered her his sympathies. Here's hoping, with Henry out of her life for good, that Gemma finally realises how Ches feels about her...

