The vulnerable teen had, of course, been put through the emotional wringer, testifying against abuser Nathan Curtis and witnessing him be eventually convicted.

Following the trial, Bethany and her family went off to stay with her great uncle Stephen in Italy. But tonight it appears that Bethany has no intention of ever coming back.

Scenes just shown saw Sarah, Gary and Harry returning from abroad with news that Bethany would be staying on in Milan for a while.

More like this

But then came the bombshell development that Bethany was staying put where se was - for good!

Coronation Street doesn't comment on future storylines, but with no announcement issued that actress Lucy Fallon is leaving the ITV soap, we can only keep our fingers crossed that Bethany will eventually opt to return to the cobbles.

After all, what will poor, lovelorn Craig do without her?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.