The current Dean of the Cathedral, Father Michael Jones, will officiate alongside Father Curley.

A private family committal will then take place following the service.

Dawn passed away on Monday night at the age of 77, with her family confirming the news in a statement:

“We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn.

“Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her,” the statement continued. “She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing.”

Liz Dawn with Coronation Street co-star Bill Tarmey

The actress had played the role of Vera Duckworth since 1974 and her fellow Corrie cast members came out in force to mark her passing.

Close friend Samia Longchambon [Maria Connor] said: “I feel lucky that Liz has been in my life and to have called her a close friend.

"She has been a big part of my life for such a long time. She was one of the most funny, kind and genuine people I have ever known and I will miss her so much.”

Simon Gregson said of his former co-star: “Liz was a warm, very funny, lovely lady who loved everyone she worked with, it was a huge honour to work with her but more so to know her as a friend.

"She touched the hearts of everyone she met and gave so much back with her charity work. She will be missed so much. Night, god bless, lovely Liz xxxx.”

ITV3 is to screen a repeat of the 2008 documentary Farewell Vera tonight at 8.00pm

