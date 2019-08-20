As partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) prepares for her return, he realises with horror that he’s forgotten to enrol daughter Hope at Bessie Street for the new school year. Panicking, he speaks to Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) who tells him to try and pull some strings with teacher Brian (Peter Gunn).

Although Brian agrees to help Tyrone in a meeting with the headteacher, things don’t go to plan. At all.

After Hope’s teacher politely tells Tyrone there’s no space for her, Evelyn arrives to offer the pair moral support. But Evelyn being Evelyn, she barricades the four of them into the staff room, threatening to keep them all there until Hope is enrolled. And it’s just then when Fiz arrives on the scene, shocked at what she sees.

And it gets worse from there as a police officer and a reporter turn up at the school to investigate the impromptu hostage situation.

Fortunately, Brian grabs the key and soon frees the four of them. Unfortunately, a now furious Evelyn blasts Tyrone for missing the Bessie Street deadline, telling him that Hope would be better off back in Birmingham.

Will Hope have to find a school place elsewhere? And just how well will Fizz respond to this cold welcome?

