Instead of paying homage to the soap's love triangles and bust-ups, the floral tribute will feature a Rover's Return pergola and the chimney pots seen in the soaps' opening credits. These Corrie icons will sit alongside greenery, and a sofa provided by Coronation Street sponsor Harveys.

It is the first time the ITV1 soap has been celebrated in flower and organisers are expecting more than 80,000 visitors to the Weatherfield themed garden.

Lucky Corrie fans will also get a chance to rub shoulders with a number of the soap's stars including David Neilson, who plays Cafe owner Roy Cropper, and Patti Claire, who plays shop assistant Mary Taylor. The duo will be visiting the blooms on Friday 17th August.

More like this

Chief Executive of the Southport Flower Show, David Jackson, said: "Celebrating the North's favourite street at the North's favourite garden show will be a big hit with visitors and hopefully encourage everyone to have a go at gardening."

Advertisement

Dedicated fans can get their hands on an advance ticket for just £16 at southportflowershow.co.uk.