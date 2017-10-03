Coronation Street's Gary Windass to be 'killed off'
Sarah to be left heartbroken by news of Gary's tragic demise
Sarah Platt will be left devastated in an upcoming episode of Coronation Street when she discovers that partner Gary Windass has been killed in an explosion while working in the Ukraine.
As Corrie fans know, Gary has recently been left traumatised by his dangerous overseas job, but has felt compelled to return to the Ukraine in order to earn much-needed money for his family.
Now, a report has emerged that reveals Gary will pay the ultimate price after taking on more high-risk duties. A source told The Sun tonight: "Gary’s family are devastated after they’re told of his tragic death.
“Gary’s mum Anna is told that he was killed driving a diplomat whose car was ambushed, blown up and there are ‘no survivors.’
“Sarah is inconsolable when she’s told of his passing and everyone is desperate for more information from the foreign office to find out exactly what's happened. The storyline reaches a climatic point towards the end of this year – with Sarah once again left heartbroken.”
Gary (Mikey North) has been at the centre of many high-profile plots since arriving in 2008. Viewers saw him suffer with PTSD following a tour of duty with the army in Afghanistan, while a recent one-night stand with neighbour Nicola Rubinstein will result in her expecting his baby.
Coronation Street does not comment on storyline leaks ahead of transmission. So viewers will now have to wait and see whether Nicola reveals all to Sarah once word reaches Weatherfield that Gary has died. Or if she'll keep the baby secret in the aftermath of the tragic news being delivered.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.