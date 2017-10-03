Now, a report has emerged that reveals Gary will pay the ultimate price after taking on more high-risk duties. A source told The Sun tonight: "Gary’s family are devastated after they’re told of his tragic death.

“Gary’s mum Anna is told that he was killed driving a diplomat whose car was ambushed, blown up and there are ‘no survivors.’

“Sarah is inconsolable when she’s told of his passing and everyone is desperate for more information from the foreign office to find out exactly what's happened. The storyline reaches a climatic point towards the end of this year – with Sarah once again left heartbroken.”

Gary (Mikey North) has been at the centre of many high-profile plots since arriving in 2008. Viewers saw him suffer with PTSD following a tour of duty with the army in Afghanistan, while a recent one-night stand with neighbour Nicola Rubinstein will result in her expecting his baby.

Coronation Street does not comment on storyline leaks ahead of transmission. So viewers will now have to wait and see whether Nicola reveals all to Sarah once word reaches Weatherfield that Gary has died. Or if she'll keep the baby secret in the aftermath of the tragic news being delivered.

