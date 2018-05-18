Monday's episodes of Corrie see Zeedan left beside himself in the wake of his attack on Phil, while Rana promises to find out all she can at the hospital. Pretty soon, though, the police are questioning Kate and Rana about the attack, with officers revealing that Phil remembers seeing an Asian male.

Despite Kate and Rana acting dumb, guilt is still weighing heavily on Zeedan, who later announces that he's packing in the restaurant and leaving.

Speaking about his reasons for quitting Corrie, Qasim Akhtar said recently: “When I started I told myself I’d like to do three years on the show then see what happens. By the time I leave I will have done four years so I got another year out of it!

“I’m ambitious and have that fire in my belly to explore and do other projects. There’s so much more diversity in shows nowadays and with more Asian and black actors being introduced into things, I feel it’s a great time for me to be out there. Being young and not having major commitments in my life, this is the time to do it.

More like this

“It was a hard decision,” he continued. “I’m really comfortable on Corrie but it’s always been a dream to work in America, but if it doesn’t work out I would rather say ‘oh well’ than ‘what if'”.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.