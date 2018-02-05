However, Zeedan's plan to expose Rana's infidelity in the local press could now be put on hold following a showdown with her father Hassan.

Scenes just shown saw Zeedan reveal to Leanne that Hassan had offered to fund his business if he stays with Rana for at least a year.

Obviously, saving face and not bringing disgrace to the family is more of a priority to Hassan than his daughter's happiness. But what will Zeedan make of the deal?

Corrie fans won't have long to discover what happens next, seeing as the soap returns at 8.30pm.

But you can expect Rana to be left horrified when Zee tells her about her parents' proposition, while Imran advises his sister to seriously consider the offer if she doesn't want to become an outcast...

