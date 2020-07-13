However, that turns out to be a cover story and the mysterious lady soon reveals her true identity - and agenda. Who is she, and what intriguing information does she have to impart?

Stunned at what her visitor tells her, Yas summons lawyer Imran Habeeb to update him about what she's learnt, only to dramatically fall to the floor writhing in pain.

Imran and the prison guards rush to help her, but what is wrong with Yas and will she survive?

This is the latest dramatic twist in Corrie's acclaimed coercive control storyline, that saw Yasmeen psychologically manipulated for months by bullying Geoff, who isolated her from her support network and chipped away at her self-esteem for months.

Eventually, cowering Yasmeen was so traumatised by her husband's treatment she flipped and attacked him, believing he was about to hit her. Yas is awaiting trial for attempted murder and while sneaky Geoff has been playing the victim card, his web of lies has started to collapse as more residents of the street are seeing his true colours.

His latest desperate measure is to offer to drop the charges against his wife, hoping she will come back to him so he can maintain his control of her every move.

Corrie bosses have promised more would be revealed about Geoff's past that could inform Yasmeen's case, and confirmed the arrival of Elaine, played by guest star Paula Wilcox, who would shed light on the character's shady backstory.

Is this the woman who visits Yasmeen?

