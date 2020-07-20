He continued this ruse when he resumed his hospital radio gig and attempted to gain sympathy from his listeners, while sounding very much like a sinister Alan Partridge at times. But back on the cobbles, those listening in were not convinced with even Brian being left to think that maybe his friend is not who he thought he was.

As the episode drew to a close, Yasmeen, who has been discussing Geoff with her cellmate, received a visit from a charity worker but when she went to the visiting room to see her, she quickly learned that this stranger was not who she claimed to be.

Revealing that her name is Elaine, she told Yasmeen that she used to be her and that she "was abused by Geoff too - for years". As Yasmeen tried to process what she had been told, the episode ended but for viewers, this was the start of what will, hopefully, lead to Geoff's eventual downfall. How will he react when he learns someone from his past has arrived, and will Elaine's story be enough to secure Yasmeen's freedom?

Elsewhere tonight, Gary Windass (Mikey North) found his problems escalating when he learned that someone had inquired about his safety deposit box while pretending to be him. He suspected Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) to be the culprit but it was actually Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) who continued to look into Gary's involvement with Rick.

There was more drama from the Neelan family as Gary spotted a bruise on Kelly's (Millie Gibson) arm. He made sure Laura knew not to treat her daughter like that again by threatening her- causing a scared Laura to tell him he was turning into Rick. But how will Gary react when he learns what Adam has done?

